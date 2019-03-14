Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big night on the boards Wednesday

Gobert totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-11 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-97 victory over the Suns.

Gobert was dominant on both ends of the floor Wednesday, ending the game with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Strangely enough, Gobert failed to record a block but was certainly impactful on the defensive end. He limited DeAndre Ayton to just two points, his worst offensive output of the season. The Jazz are going to be pushing for a top-four seed and Gobert should continue to get all the minutes he can handle down the stretch.