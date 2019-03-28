Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Blocks another three shots Wednesday

Gobert totaled 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 victory over the Lakers.

Gobert was dominant yet again Wednesday, producing 22 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. It was Gobert's 60th double-double for the season and he remains about as consistent a fantasy producer as you will find. He is certainly a favorite to secure the defensive player of the year given he was last season's winner, playing in fewer games.