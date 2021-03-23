Gobert registered 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, nine blocks and two assists in 33 minutes during Monday's win over the Bulls.

The Defensive Player of the Year-hopeful came up one block short of a rare points/rebounds/blocks triple-double. Gobert came into Monday's game questionable with a hip injury, but the veteran center looked healthy and dominant as ever. As long as his hip injury doesn't linger, Gobert will be locked into heavy minutes the rest of the way and should continue to provide fantasy managers with elite production in rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage.