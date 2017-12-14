Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Blocks five shots in loss

Gobert finished with just six points while adding 11 rebounds, five blocks, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Bulls.

Gobert continues to work his way back from a knee injury, attempting just seven field goals in the loss. He has scored in double-figures in just one of his five games since returning but does have 11 blocks in that span. He was scoring more prior to going down, however, since then Donovan Mitchell has established himself as a legitimate scoring dynamo. Gobert is going to have to get used to playing next to Mitchell and should see his value climb over the next week or so.