Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Blocks five shots in season-ending loss

Gobert tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 loss to Houston.

Gobert finished off his season with a strong yet somewhat disappointing line. The defense has been there all season but he has not taken the steps forward on the offensive end that the coaches would have been hoping for. He will remain an elite big-man moving forward based on his defense, efficiency and rebounding but the hope will once again be that he can work his way into better scoring positions while extending his range to make his game less predictable.