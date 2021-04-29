Gobert tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 154-105 victory over the Kings.

Gobert had his way with the Kings in what was one of the most lopsided games of the season. The starters were all able to get some much-needed rest down the stretch as the second unit took over. The Jazz are assured a playoff berth but are likely to push for the top seed in the West and so we should see Gobert out there more often than not as we close the regular season.