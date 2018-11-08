Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Blocks four shots Wednesday

Gobert finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Gobert missed just two field-goal attempts Wednesday, finishing with another double-double while adding four blocked shots. The Jazz have been inconsistent to say the least to begin the season, now sitting with a 5-and-6 record. Despite the questionable results, Gobert continues to put up some big numbers and if he can stay healthy, should be able to finish the season as a borderline top 20 player.