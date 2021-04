Gobert turned in 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Thursday's 122-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Gobert put up a third-straight double-double in the win and supplied his second-best rebounding total of the season. His rebounding and shot-blocking ability put him squarely in the Defensive Player of the Year hunt once again, and right now, he shows no sign of letting up.