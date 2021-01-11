Gobert finished with four points (1-5 FG, 2-6 FT), 19 rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 33 minutes Sunday in the Jazz's 96-86 win over the Pistons.

Gobert has long provided much of his fantasy value on the defensive side of the ball, but his contributions on the offensive end have still been disappointing of late. The center has topped out at 14 points over the last five games, converting at a lowly 42.5 percent rate from the field and a 41.7 percent rate from the free-throw line. His field-goal percentage for the season now sits at 57.5 percent, down nearly 12 points from 2019-20.