Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Brings down 13 rebounds in Sunday's win

Gobert tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.

Gobert was in single digits in the scoring column for the second straight game, but he helped make up for it with another robust rebound and block total. The Stifle Tower has taken no more than six shot attempts in five of the last six games, a noticeable drop in usage. However, he's still found his way to a strong scoring total more often than not with the help of some improved shooting from the free-throw line -- factoring in Sunday's line, the fifth-year big man is now draining a career-best 69.4 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe.