Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Brings down 13 rebounds in Sunday's win
Gobert tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.
Gobert was in single digits in the scoring column for the second straight game, but he helped make up for it with another robust rebound and block total. The Stifle Tower has taken no more than six shot attempts in five of the last six games, a noticeable drop in usage. However, he's still found his way to a strong scoring total more often than not with the help of some improved shooting from the free-throw line -- factoring in Sunday's line, the fifth-year big man is now draining a career-best 69.4 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet offensively•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Largely ineffective in overtime loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in tough victory•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another dominant effort in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team in scoring with double-double•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...