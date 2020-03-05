Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Chips in 18 points, 14 boards

Gobert registered 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Knicks.

Gobert snapped a five-game skid of single-digit rebounding and has made 23-of-25 field-goal attempts across the last four tilts. With 21 regular season games left, matching last year's career high in double-doubles (66) is no longer in the cards for Gobert, but his 44 double-doubles this year is still his third best total, plus he has plenty of time to catch his second-best mark of 58 back in 2016-17.