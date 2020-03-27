Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Clear of coronavirus

Gobert, teammate Donovan Mitchell and all Jazz players and personnel were fully cleared of coronavirus by the Utah Department of Health on Friday, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the respiratory virus March 11, with the news prompting the league to immediately suspend operations indefinitely. The status of the NBA has yet to change, but the 27-year-old is now fully recovered and poses no risk of infection to other individuals.