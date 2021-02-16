Gobert scored 11 points (3-3 FG, 5-8 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in Utah's 134-123 victory over Philadelphia on Monday.

Gobert had an unusual "quiet" night despite playing his usual minutes. The center still impacted the game on defense coming away with multiple blocks for the eighth straight game but only attempted three shots. Gobert failed to record double-digit rebounds for only the fourth time this season and had a streak of six straight double-doubles end Monday. Look for Gobert to get more involved on offense Wednesday against the Clippers.