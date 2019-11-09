Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Collects 17 rebounds

Gobert posted eight points (1-2 FG, 6-10 FT), 17 rebounds and a block in a 103-100 win against Milwaukee on Friday.

The 27-year-old did what he does best, grabbing more boards than anyone on the court. Gobert is recording a double-double per game (10.7 points and 13 rebounds) once again and has now made it four straight contests in which he has obtained 15-plus rebounds.