Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Collects 18 boards in win
Gobert banged out 15 points (2-4 FG, 11-12 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 96-95 win over the Suns.
Gobert got to face the Suns without recently suspended Deandre Ayton. The Stifle Tower went on to abuse Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky for an eye-popping 18 boards. Last season, Gobert gathered 18 or more rebounds in seven games. He now travels home for Wednesday's tough contest with the Clippers.
