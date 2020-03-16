Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Condition improving
Gobert (illness) announced Sunday that he's "feeling a little better every single day" after testing positive last week for the coronavirus. "I wish I could have taken this thing more seriously," Gobert said.
Gobert was the first of three known NBA players to have tested positive for the virus, with the news of his illness prompting the league to suspend its season indefinitely. The All-Star center seems to be progressing well and should make a full recovery from the virus, though it's unknown whether he'll be ready to play once the NBA resumes action.
