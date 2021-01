Gobert had 10 points (3-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 27 minutes in a loss against the Nets on Tuesday.

Gobert's fifth double-double was rather disappointing, as he shot 30 percent from the field. Gobert has had an unimpressive start to Utah's seven-game road trip, averaging 8.5 points with a 29.4 shot percentage. He will look at getting his offensive production back on track Wednesday against the Knicks.