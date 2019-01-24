Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Continues productive in victory
Gobert posted 15 points (4-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 37 minutes in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Gobert churned out his 40th double-double of the campaign in a tough matchup against Nikola Jokic, and his rebounding total paced the Jazz on the night. The Stifle Tower continues to enjoy the best all-around season of his career, and factoring in Wednesday's performance, he's now collected double-digit boards in 10 consecutive contests while also recording multiple blocks in seven straight.
