Gobert tallied 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot Saturday in a 106-102 win over the Raptors.

Gobert left much of the scoring in the contest up to Bojan Bogdanovic (34 points), but he made his usual impact on the boards, collecting double-digit rebounds for the 53rd time this season. Not surprisingly, Gobert ranks second in the NBA with 13.4 boards per contest and also ranks second with 2.8 swats per game. Meanwhile, he is averaging 14.3 points on 67.8 percent shooting from the field.