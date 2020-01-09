Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Crushes hapless Knicks

Gobert finished with 16 points (5-5 FG, 6-10 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 victory over the Knicks.

Gobert had his way with the Knicks as the Jazz dominated from start to finish. The game was basically over by the major break and many of the starters were able to rest down the stretch. Gobert has been somewhat underwhelming this season despite a number of strong performances. He value is heavily reliant on his shot-blocking ability which does add an element of volatility to his consistency.