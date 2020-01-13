Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant double-double

Gobert generated 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-9 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Wizards.

Gobert logged his 28th double-double through 37 appearances this season and has now hauled in at least 12 boards in seven straight contests. He's maintaining career-high per-game averages in rebounding and minutes and has scored at least 20 six times in the last 28 games, this after failing to reach 20 once through the first nine games of 2019-20.