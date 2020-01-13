Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant double-double
Gobert generated 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-9 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Wizards.
Gobert logged his 28th double-double through 37 appearances this season and has now hauled in at least 12 boards in seven straight contests. He's maintaining career-high per-game averages in rebounding and minutes and has scored at least 20 six times in the last 28 games, this after failing to reach 20 once through the first nine games of 2019-20.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...