Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Saturday's win

Gobert registered 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 129-97 win over the Knicks.

Gobert was incredible, matching his season high in scoring while doing lots of damage on the boards despite earning some extra rest in the blowout victory. Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors will likely be a much greater test of Gobert's overall progression. Nevertheless, he's averaging career highs in points, assists, and steals and seems to be breaking out and improving on both ends.