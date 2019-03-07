Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win

Gobert had 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Pelicans.

Gobert has connected on 18-of-23 field goal attempts over the last two games (both against the Pelicans) while averaging 20.5 points, 16.0 boards, 3.0 blocks, and 0.5 steals per tilt. Moreover, he has swatted at least four blocks in three of the last five contests. The 26-year-old center still struggles to defend in space and keep up with small-ball lineups at times, as evidenced by his five-point, nine-board dud against the Bucks this past Saturday. Nevertheless, Gobert remains a strong option across all fantasy formats.