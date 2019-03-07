Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win
Gobert had 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Pelicans.
Gobert has connected on 18-of-23 field goal attempts over the last two games (both against the Pelicans) while averaging 20.5 points, 16.0 boards, 3.0 blocks, and 0.5 steals per tilt. Moreover, he has swatted at least four blocks in three of the last five contests. The 26-year-old center still struggles to defend in space and keep up with small-ball lineups at times, as evidenced by his five-point, nine-board dud against the Bucks this past Saturday. Nevertheless, Gobert remains a strong option across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 50th double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in double OT loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Pulls down 16 boards in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Strong line in lopsided loss•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...