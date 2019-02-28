Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win
Gobert registered 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Clippers.
Gobert was extremely efficient offensively, finishing with over twice as many points as field goal attempts while sinking most of his free throws and hosting a block party on the other end. Gobert has recorded eight straight double-doubles while combining for 10 blocks across the last three games, and he'll look to close out the month of February on a high note in Thursday's contest against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in double OT loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Pulls down 16 boards in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Strong line in lopsided loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double Friday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Near double-double in loss•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...