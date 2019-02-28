Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win

Gobert registered 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Clippers.

Gobert was extremely efficient offensively, finishing with over twice as many points as field goal attempts while sinking most of his free throws and hosting a block party on the other end. Gobert has recorded eight straight double-doubles while combining for 10 blocks across the last three games, and he'll look to close out the month of February on a high note in Thursday's contest against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets.