Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant on boards again Friday
Gobert tallied nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason win over the Suns.
Through three exhibitions, Gobert already appears to be in midseason form, with Friday's effort serving as his second game with double-digit boards over the first three preseason tilts. The French big man had also been hot from the field over the two games prior to Friday, having gone 12-for-14 entering the contest against the Suns. With George Hill and Gordon Hayward both having departed the Jazz this offseason, Gobert's usage and offensive responsibilities could be at a personal all-time high in the coming season.
