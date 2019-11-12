Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant performance Monday

Gobert ended with 25 points (11-12 FG, 3-9 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-108 victory over the Warriors.

Gobert connected on 11-of-12 from the field during Monday's win but struggled with just 3-of-9 from the line. He had his way on the interior against the Warriors defense and the fact the game was kept somewhat close certainly helped his fantasy production. Gobert is off to a solid enough start this season, however, those that drafted him will be hoping he can increase his offensive output, much like this performance.