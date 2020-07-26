Gobert scored a team-high 21 points (8-9 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's scrimmage against the Heat.

The Jazz ended up winning the scrimmage 101-99, and Gobert's performance against an undermanned Miami frontcourt that was missing Bam Adebayo was a big factor in the result. The 28-year-old center has a lot of fence-mending to do with his teammates and chamistry in the Jazz locker room could be a major story once play resumes, but there's no questioning what a motivated Gobert can do on the court and on the glass.