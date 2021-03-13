Gobert tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds and six blocked shots across 32 minutes in a 114-99 win over the Rockets on Friday.

The big man had gone back-to-back games without a double-double prior to the All-Star break, but he ended that streak Friday while tying his season high with six blocked shots. Though Gobert is unlikely to ever compete for a scoring title, his ability to dominate on the glass and on defense make him one of the most steady centers in the game. On the season, he ranks second in the league in rebounds per game (13.1), second in blocks per game (2.8) and third in field-goal percentage (63.8 percent).