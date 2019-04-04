Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominates down low in win

Gobert mustered 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 36 minutes in the Jazz's 118-97 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Gobert continued his season-long domination of the Suns, one that was further facilitated Wednesday by the absence of Deandre Ayton (ankle). The Stifle Tower exploited his three-inch height advantage on fill-in Richaun Holmes to post his seventh consecutive double-double, as well as his sixth consecutive multi-block game. As those numbers indicate, Gobert remains a virtual lock for production across the stat sheet each night as the fantasy postseason unfolds.