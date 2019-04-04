Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominates down low in win

Gobert mustered 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 36 minutes in the Jazz's 118-97 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Gobert continued his season-long domination of the Suns, one that was further facilitated Wednesday by the absence of Deandre Ayton (ankle). The Stifle Tower exploited his three-inch height advantage on fill-in Richaun Holmes to post his seventh consecutive double-double, as well as his sixth consecutive multi-block game. As those numbers indicate, Gobert remains a virtual lock for production across the stat sheet each night as the fantasy postseason unfolds.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...