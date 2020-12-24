Gobert scored 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 FT) and pulled down 17 rebounds in a win over Portland on Wednesday.
Surprisingly, Gobert did not register a blocked shot in the contest, but he nonetheless made his mark with a game-high 17 boards -- making him the only player on either squad to pull down double-digit rebounds. The big man was also ultra efficient from the field, missing only two of his 10 field-goal attempts. Gobert figures to be a strong source of rebounds and blocks again this season, and his growing offensive game should serve to make him one of fantasy's most reliable centers.
