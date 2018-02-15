Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominates on boards in Wednesday's win

Gobert managed 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Suns.

The Stifle Tower hauled in a game- and season-high number of rebounds while helping the Jazz secure their 11th consecutive victory. Gobert is thriving in February, as he's now averaging 13.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 blocks across 33.8 minutes in eight contests during the month while churning out six double-doubles. With his knee apparently at full health, he projects as a pivotal figure in the Jazz's postseason push for the balance of the campaign.