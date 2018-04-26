Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Done in by foul trouble in Game 5
Gobert tallied 11 points (3-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Utah's 107-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
He also accrued five fouls, which played a large part in the Thunder being able to mount a memorable comeback from as much as 25 points down in the second half. Gobert still managed to post his fourth consecutive double-double of the series, although his 37.5 percent success rate from the floor was by far his worst of the five games against the Thunder. He'll look to bounce back and help the Jazz close out the series in Game 6 on Friday.
