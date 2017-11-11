Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double despite knee injury Friday

Gobert scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 84-74 loss to the Heat.

He left the game late in the third quarter with a knee injury after getting bumped on the offensive end, but Gobert was back out to begin the fourth and didn't seem any worse for wear. The double-double was his eighth in 12 games, while Friday's performance was the ninth time this season he's recorded multiple blocks.

