Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double, four blocks in loss

Gobert amassed 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-89 loss to the Thunder.

Gobert has logged 52 double-doubles across 66 appearances this season, and he's quickly closing in on his career high in that department (58 double-doubles in 81 appearances in 2016-17). With the Jazz still fighting for playoff positioning down the stretch of the regular season, it's unlikely that Gobert and company will be taking their feet off the gas anytime soon.