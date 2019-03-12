Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double, four blocks in loss
Gobert amassed 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-89 loss to the Thunder.
Gobert has logged 52 double-doubles across 66 appearances this season, and he's quickly closing in on his career high in that department (58 double-doubles in 81 appearances in 2016-17). With the Jazz still fighting for playoff positioning down the stretch of the regular season, it's unlikely that Gobert and company will be taking their feet off the gas anytime soon.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 50th double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in double OT loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Pulls down 16 boards in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in win•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...