Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double, four blocks in win
Gobert finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and an assist across 29 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Kings on Friday.
Gobert produced his usual double-double in Friday's win and added some impressive defensive numbers as well. He's almost a lock for double-digit points and boards every night, and he's swatted 3.4 shots per game over his last seven contests.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...