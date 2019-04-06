Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double, four blocks in win

Gobert finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and an assist across 29 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Kings on Friday.

Gobert produced his usual double-double in Friday's win and added some impressive defensive numbers as well. He's almost a lock for double-digit points and boards every night, and he's swatted 3.4 shots per game over his last seven contests.