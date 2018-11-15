Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in blowout loss

Gobert had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-6 FT) and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Mavs.

Gobert only played 26 minutes, as the Jazz fell behind by a huge margin in the second half and ultimately lost by 50 points. The big man also added two assists and three steals.

