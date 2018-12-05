Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in comfortable win
Gobert finished with 18 points (5-7 FG, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 victory over the Spurs.
Gobert and the rest of the starting unit were able to get some rest down the stretch as the game turned into a blowout. He has his way on both ends of the floor in this one, ending with another double-double, adding to his already impressive tally. The Jazz are still struggling to find some consistency and so maybe a victory like this will kick them into gear.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: 18 rebounds in tough loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 13th double-double of month•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in victory•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet game on boards•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Thrives on scoreboard and boards•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.