Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in comfortable win

Gobert finished with 18 points (5-7 FG, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 victory over the Spurs.

Gobert and the rest of the starting unit were able to get some rest down the stretch as the game turned into a blowout. He has his way on both ends of the floor in this one, ending with another double-double, adding to his already impressive tally. The Jazz are still struggling to find some consistency and so maybe a victory like this will kick them into gear.