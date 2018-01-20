Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in Friday's loss
Gobert scored a team-high 23 points (7-10 FG, 9-15 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 117-115 loss to the Knicks.
He got the better of former teammate Enes Kanter in the paint in Gobert's return from a 15-game absence due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old now has nine double-doubles in 19 games on the season, and if he can stay on the court he should be headed for a big second half.
