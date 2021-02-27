Gobert totaled 15 points (4-7 FG, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes of Friday's loss to the Heat.

Double-doubles are a common occurrence for Gobert, collecting 23 of them over 33 games. On top of that, he has now swatted a shot in all but the opening contest of the campaign. As a whole, Gobert has enjoyed a nice season, putting up 14.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.