Gobert scored 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks.

The veteran center recorded his sixth double-double in eight games while falling one block shy of tying his season high. Gobert's posting his usual numbers in most categories but has struggled from the charity stripe in the early going, shooting only 55.3 percent (21-for-38) -- his lowest mark since his rookie campaign.