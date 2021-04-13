Gobert scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-5 FT) with 12 rebounds and three assists in a 125-121 loss to Washington on Monday.

Gobert failed to record a defensive stat for the first time this season but was slightly more aggressive on offense which led to his fourth double-double in his last five games. The center was coming off an outing of just two shot attempts, so it was good to see the big man be more involved offensively. Gobert is averaging 13.2 points and 15.2 rebounds per game across his last five contests.