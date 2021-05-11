Gobert accumulated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Warriors.

The 28-year-old has now double-doubled in four out of his last six games, a span in which he's averaging 14.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 65.4 percent from the field. Gobert is averaging a career-high 2.7 blocks through 68 games and is making a strong case for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He'll look to keep his stellar season going Wednesday at home against the Blazers.