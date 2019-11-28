Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in loss

Gobert scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Pacers.

Returning to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a minor ankle injury, Gobert recorded at least one block for the ninth straight game while hauling down his 10th double-double of the year. The veteran center is averaging a career-high 14.0 boards per game so far, and with the Jazz using Bojan Bogdanovic and his 4.1 RPG as a stretch four in their starting lineup, Gobert will likely continue waging a fairly lonely war on the glass with the opposition.