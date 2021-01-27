Gobert recorded 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in a 108-94 win Tuesday versus New York.

Team issues with outside shooting (31.3 percent) forced the seven-foot Gobert to attempt more field goals than usual. The center logged his season high in shot attempts, mainly dunks and layups he took advantage of for at least 10 easy points. The Knicks' second-half issues also allowed him to grab 12 boards across 16 minutes during that half. Gobert has been highly valuable as the team continues its current win streak, averaging 14.0 points and 14.7 rebounds in his past six games.