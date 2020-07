Gobert scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and three blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 win over the Pelicans.

The Utah backcourt carried the offensive load in the victory, as three different guards scored at least 20 points, but Gobert did his part by cleaning up their misses. He only had two double-doubles in the last nine contests prior to play being suspended, but with playoff seeding on the line for the Jazz, expect him to be at the top of his game.