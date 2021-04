Gobert totaled 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in a 112-89 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Gobert recorded his fifth consecutive double-double while playing his usual stellar defense. The center has rarely missed shots in April and has shot an astounding 80.5 percent from the field. Across 11 contests this month, Gobert has averaged 14.1 points, 14.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.