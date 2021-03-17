Gobert tallied 16 points (5-6 FG, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win against the Celtics.

The 28-year-old is firing on all cylinders since coming out of the All-Star break, averaging 18.0 points, 17.7 rebounds and a whopping 4.7 blocks while shooting 68 percent from the field over his last three games. Gobert's free-throw percentage has been hovering around 60 percent for most of the season, so the efficient night from the line was nice to see. He will look to continue his hot streak on Thursday when the Jazz travel to Washington to play the Wizards.