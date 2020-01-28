Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double streak at 10 games
Gobert chipped in with 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 126-117 defeat against the Rockets.
Gobert has grabbed double-digit boards in every single game this month and has posted double-double performances in all but two games since the calendar flipped to 2020. As if that wasn't enough he has also blocked multiple shots in eight of his last nine starts, as he remains one of the league's premier inside presences on both ends of the court.
