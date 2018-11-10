Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double streak continues Friday
Gobert tallied 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 123-115 victory over the Celtics.
Gobert managed his fourth consecutive double-double Friday, helping the Jazz to an impressive victory over the Celtics. He has been a pillar of consistency so far this season, failing to produce a double-double on just one occasion while recording at least one block in all 12 games.
