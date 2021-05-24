Gobert tallied 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 112-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 28-year-old now has sixth straight double-doubles dating back to May 8, a span in which he's averaging 13.0 points, 16.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. The Defensive Player of the Year-hopeful fouled out with just over four minutes left Sunday, so it's safe to say the Jazz missed his presence down the stretch. The eighth-year center will look to keep up his impressive play and help the Jazz even up the series Wednesday at home against the eighth-seeded Grizzlies.